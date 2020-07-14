This week, we were hoping to read about the changes and shifts you’ve noticed in the summer of 2020 compared to last year. Instead, we heard this.

This July, Inman’s editorial theme is Teams — what it takes to build and join one, how to optimize your team for summer 2020, and even when to consider leaving one. And if you’re not already a subscriber to our Teams Beat email newsletter, sent every Thursday, sign up now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Last week, we asked you, our readers, to share your thoughts on what changed and what stayed the same in the summer of 2020 compared to last year.

We were hoping to hear insights about your team’s processes and interactions, maybe some carefully crafted responses on how you’ve been setting new goals, noticing new outcomes and adapting to new changes.

In reality, what we heard was, well, nearly total silence. Maybe you’re still stuck in July 4 vacation mode. (We don’t blame you. These days, mentally breaking is good, if not a total necessity.) Maybe you’re swamped with the uptick in your market. Or maybe nothing really has changed, so you felt like you had nothing to report. In any case, the two answers that we did receive were:

It’s just as good.

Market is hot, if not hotter than last year. Showings and open houses continue, but have safety guidelines in place, like masks, booties and gloves. Video tours have become the norm for buyers to view in addition to photos before they make a request to see it in person.

If this is not your experience at all, or if you have more to add, please share with us in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.