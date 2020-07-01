This week, we’re kicking off our new teams theme month by asking you, our readers, what you think makes for a strong and effective team this year.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

There’s no doubt that, for an agent, being on a real estate team brings a lot of benefits to the table, including training and support, shared ideas and a larger sphere of influence. These perks can prove to be especially useful in times of uncertainty and hardship.

Because our theme this month revolves around teams, we thought it would be best to focus on the things that elevate a team to greatness, especially in this unusual moment, like having a strong dynamic and a unique value proposition, setting specific goals, and crafting a robust plan to stand out in a crowd of competitors.

Based on your expertise and knowledge being on a team or running one, we’d love to know: What’s the formula for success? Share your thoughts in the survey below.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.