From effective communication, strong leadership and a clearly defined vision, readers chime in on what makes for a strong, productive and effective team in 2020.

Last week, while kicking off our new teams theme month, we asked you to share your thoughts on what makes for a strong and effective team — especially now. The country has been hurtling through a stormy year with a whole lot of uncertainty, and so, having the right formula for success and productivity matters even more in 2020.

As the answers below indicate, there’s a lot that comes into play — confident leadership, effective communication, the necessary mentorship, and of course, a clearly defined vision. There’s also something to say about tuning into team members’ individual goals, understanding where their talents lie and playing to their strengths.

A strong team needs well-defined boundaries, goals, communication and specific job guidelines. Each person should have certain skill sets that they are bringing to the team and are being compensated for. The team leaders should be specific in their expectations and compensation details. It’s not necessarily the quantity of people on a team, but rather the quality of the individuals’ contribution and dedication to the group.

Leadership.

Being able to help each agent build their careers and grow while making money.

A team must have balanced personalities in the group, not overloaded with one or two dominant behaviors. If overloaded, there is usually frequent turnover. However, the team also must understand the behaviors of each team member, or there will be instability on the team. Understanding each person’s talents is critical in creating a cohesive team.

Vision — too many team owners are always looking at the next shiny object and jumping around.

Lots of communication. Accountability and awareness around lead and lag indicators (conversations, appointments set, appointments held, agreements taken, contracts and closings). Make sure to be in tune with everyone’s goals. Know team’s actual-to-goal ratio, and know that for each team member, too.

