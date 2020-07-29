Robert Flaxman, the Southern California real estate developer who was sentenced for his involvement in the college admissions scandal, just listed two Beverly Hills properties for a combined total of $38 million.

Together, the neighboring properties sit on two acres and are next to the Greystone Mansion, a Tudor-style estate built in Beverly Hills in 1928 and often used in film and television sets. According to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the story, the first property is a 5,500-square-foot Regency-style house that Flaxman bought in 2017 for around $12 million. When the owner of the property next door passed away, Flaxman bought that home for $11.23 million in 2019.

The chief executive of Crown Realty & Development, Flaxman, 64, served a month in prison after pleading guilty to paying $75,000 for a university test proctor to falsely raise his daughter’s ACT score. He was one of numerous high-profile people, among them actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, caught up in a 2019 FBI investigation that found wealthy parents paying large sums of money to bribe officials and get their children into top colleges.

The larger of the two properties has four bedrooms, a bar, several fireplaces and a pool. The property next door (the one he bought last year) is a three-bedroom house designed in midcentury modern style.

Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland and Tyrone McKillen of Compass are the listing agents for the two properties. They told the WSJ that the location next to Greystone Mansion gives the property enormous development potential and that, if the two are combined, a property worth as much as $100 million could be built on the land.

Flaxman had reportedly planned to the develop the property himself but, following the college admissions scandal, relocated to a ranch in Malibu instead.

