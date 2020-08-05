With a host of inspired feature decisions, an elegant user interface, video email and Slack-like activity drivers, Naberly is now a name in the proptech space you should know.

First reviewed four years ago while in beta, Naberly emerged with a tepid overall rating and some worthwhile collaboration and web marketing acumen.

What it is now is something totally different — and impressively better.

Naberly 2.0 is now a serious CRM competitor with a powerfully spartan user interface that can support all the modern needs of today’s digital agent: a proprietary video email component; super-simple automation structures; in-app property searches powered by 125 MLS partnerships; and a Slack-inspired, conversational lead routing system that also acts as a hub for agent activity.

The automation builder is one of the more user-friendly alternatives I’ve seen in some time. It eschews the clumsily manual, “if-then-then-that” flowchart design process for a simple, stepped menu approach. Day 0, do this. Day 1, do this. Day 5, do this.

Each step can be a text, an email, video message or an internal task. It’s easy to follow, there are no extensive exceptions to predict and react to, just an easy-to-understand visualization of the sales process. Drag and drop each action into each stage.

Conversational lead routing is a concept Naberly employs to disperse leads to agents or teams, the latter being ideal for this system as a whole, by the way.

New leads (from Facebook or other integrations) are sent to a chat interface as a summarized info card, open for the claiming. Participants can quickly claim it or alert someone else who might be a better fit.

But leads aren’t the only content ripe for this interface. Users can use it interact with contacts, create internal groups or receive activity alerts. Each form of activity is color-coded and easily discernible.

For what it’s worth, if you’re going to be inspired by a popular way to engage with all forms of work content, it might as well be Slack, which is what Naberly is doing here. Yet, it’s still its own. I expect to see this feature expand.

Naberly is still offering IDX websites with an exceptionally easy content management system.

Working very much like it’s automation builder, users need merely choose which site asset they want to publish to which page, such as a custom search, call to action, text block, or testimonials, and drag that card into the editor.

It also automatically applies an SSL certificate to every website it builds, adding a nice touch of efficiency and data security.

Overall, the interface is a real winner, ergonomically spacing features while offering a rich collection of actions on a single screen. Individual contact records are sharply summarized, can leverage tags, and all communication types (text, email and phone) are centralized.

Naberly’s new approach to empowering real estate business, managing contacts and marketing is one of the nicer surprises of the COVID era so far.

Give it a look.

A serious look.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.