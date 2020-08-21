Hiring isn’t easy. It’s even harder in real estate. Echovate’s Trait Activation Theory offers brokers and team managers a host of ways to coach agents and lead teams.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

New agents are hard to make old agents. It’s a tough business that few recruits realize when entering requires well-over 40 hours a week to make work.

Yet, the industry still relies heavily on a butts-in-seats, see-what-sticks, 80-20 approach to hiring. License, meet desk. And good luck.

Echovate wants to change that.

A software reviewed back in 2015 for its ability to help analyze the skill sets of new employees, Echovate has updated its personality analysis to more accurately predict the type of sales environment in which a person will succeed.

Based on what the company calls trait activation theory with science-based coaching, the new metrics are designed in part to assist in analyzing hires for remote work.

A form of “situational strengthening,” the theories at work are devised to predict how a person reacts to specific situations, such as a stressful deal scenario, or challenging client.

When a person’s score is returned to the hiring manager, usually a broker or team leader, they are provided a quick list of standout traits, and a pointed narrative on how to best manage that individual. It details key personality traits to recognize when speaking with them, providing assignments and managing them through a tough work scenario.

A bulleted list of “Items to Consider” gives a summary of management suggestions to employ when working with that person.

The new coaching features blend with Echovate’s performance analysis and behavior scoring tools to now more accurately unravel the mystery that is every new agent.

Echovate can reverse engineer hiring, as well, by analyzing current staff to create frameworks for where they may be a better fit, something team leaders would be smart to look into. Brokerages with large admin and marketing staffs could benefit, too.

Know too that while Echovate is largely a manager’s tool, its benefits extend to the entire workforce. It’s also designed with a very consumer-friendly user experience. It’s a soft, appealing presentation that is easy to navigate without any feature rabbit holes, so every feature holds equal level of importance to the desired outcome.

Echovate is best used in a desktop/laptop browser, and has in place a nationwide partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. It’s also used in a range of industries and sales environments.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.