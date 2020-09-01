The 4-star rated inspection analysis tool Majordomo now has an app for quickly rating the quality of a home before an official inspection called Domoscore.

Majordomo, a home inspection item prioritization and pricing tool, has announced a new feature for its 4-star rated browser-based software.

The free online tool further simplifies the product’s already easy-to-digest inspection analysts with the creation of a summarized Domoscore.

According to a press release, a home’s Domoscore identifies the factors that went into producing the number, giving both sellers and buyers a jump on determining and prioritizing issues that might need attention with a house. It’s billed as a “DIY pre-inspection tool” that rates a home on a scale between zero and 10,000.

A mobile app version of Majordomo, for both major platforms, allows users to rate each room upon walk-through, grading the general condition of the features and finishes that often end up in inspection reports.

Each major system scored gets its own report and recommendations on how to resolve any outstanding concerns.

The app does not replace the full scrutiny of a licensed inspector, but in a market where inspection contingencies are being waived, a Domoscore can add an additional level of confidence for the buyer.

Plus, the app’s 22 total questions go beyond surface-level concerns, such as countertop conditions, and probe into HVAC systems and electrical issues, offering the user tips on how to get the answers they need.

Majordomo is positioning the app as a tool for both sellers and buyers, but it’s more likely to offer the most value the buy-side of the deal.

Use of the app assumes buyer parties can enter a home, which is growing more possible than it was even a few weeks ago. However, safety standards still vary greatly by market.

Listing agents can leverage the app to provide additional marketing data for homes they expect to move quickly but, as in a traditional scenario, the buyer will likely want to have that score further verified.

However, each answered question includes an image of the subject feature to offer visual documentation and justification for the score.

The app can also be used by buyers when touring multiple homes, providing them a way to directly compare each listing’s condition.

Use of the Domoscore app entitles users to a discount on a full Domoreport after the official inspection is completed.

Completing a Domoscore survey should take about 10 minutes. The app is available in Google Play and Apple’s App store.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.