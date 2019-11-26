Home inspections cause more hassles than they’re often worth. Majordomo’s quick prioritization of repairs, pricing models and other tools can help buyers better understand inspections and repair negotiations — and get you to the closing table sooner.
Reduce escrow friction with Majordomo's post-inspection platform
