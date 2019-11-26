MajorDomo
Home inspections analyzed and prioritized

Home inspections cause more hassles than they’re often worth. Majordomo’s quick prioritization of repairs, pricing models and other tools can help buyers better understand inspections and repair negotiations — and get you to the closing table sooner.

