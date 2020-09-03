During the final day of his annual success summit, Tom Ferry named RJ Jones as chief operating officer and Keri McGhee as vice president of marketing.

Real estate coach Tom Ferry is bolstering the team behind his coaching company, bringing in two industry veterans formerly with Zillow and eXp Realty.

“Bringing [Jones] and [McGhee] aboard reflects not only our growing business but the ability to attract rockstar people to a great team,” Ferry said in a statement on Thursday. “I’ve known [Jones] for years and his commitment to agents along with his grit and energy are a perfect fit for what we are all about.”

Jones served most recently as executive vice president of finance and growth at eXp World Holdings, the parent company of eXp Realty. Prior to joining eXp World Holdings, Jones served as the vice president of investor and corporate relations at Zillow.

In a statement, Jones said he was looking forward to helping agents excel and achieve greatness for themselves and their businesses.

“Tremendous growth opportunities lie ahead for agents during these challenging times, and it’s exciting to work with the leading organization that provides agents with distinct advantages in pursuit of their goals,” Jones said. “I look forward to working with [Ferry], our team, and our clients by leveraging my mission-driven experiences and knowledge gained in the industry and beyond.”

Also joining Jones on the management team is McGhee, who worked at Zillow for the past seven years in marketing, with a focus on digital marketing, partner marketing and event strategy.

