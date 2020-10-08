Instead of focusing on building, a lot of agents and teams have shifted gears. Now, they’re rebuilding, adapting and tweaking their processes instead. Here are a few things to remember when crafting a strategy for moving forward.

The pandemic has brought a new meaning to all things. Many of us have changed how we communicate with clients, how we lead our teams, how we profit and even how we coach. Before COVID-19, we were focusing on building. Now, for some, we’re focusing on rebuilding — giving agents new building blocks that will fit their current situation.

I know that not everyone has access to someone who can help them with strategy, systems and perspective, but those are essential to build your team or business without wasting time, money and resources.

Because I realize not everyone has access to experts, this article’s three sections will give you a clear path to clarity about how to strategically move forward with your business in our new normal.

1. How to build momentum

Right now, focus on what’s going on with your team and business for the next 12 to 18 months. That timeframe is important because it’s close enough to feel real, but it’s also enough time to prepare yourself for how you’re going to get there.

To build momentum right now, you need the systems and processes in place to give you that extra edge. Having a systemic, process-driven business isn’t optional — it’s necessary for success.

You need systems that will work effectively and equally well in a buyer’s and seller’s market. This will allow you to pivot and be responsive in any situation. Your business will build muscle memory and respond instinctively when you have these systems in place.

2. How to be accountable

As an individual agent or team, tracking your progress and staying accountable has always been vital to your business. But now, it’s somehow even more crucial.

As an individual agent, you need to set daily, weekly and monthly goals, and keep track of your progress to ensure you’re staying on track while keeping yourself accountable. These goals should be based on what you want to achieve, what your goals are and where you want to be in the next 12 to 18 months.

As a team, you need the systems in place that’ll make your expectations crystal clear in today’s environment. They should be straightforward and logical and benefit everyone on the team as well as clients. When it comes to teams, you always want to take anything that’s potentially vague and make it very precise.

3. How to track

Tracking your progress and work allows you to maintain awareness of what’s happening right now in your business, make changes faster and anticipate future production. You need to understand how you’re performing every step of the process — from potential client to current client, and from past client to a valued member of your community.

As I’ve mentioned before in an previous Inman article, “members of your community are happy to help and recommend you and your team; they trust you and trust you will take care of their family and friends.”

When you operate below your highest capability, you risk your own time and money — especially if you’re a solo agent. Often, as an individual sales agent, you may not even be aware of what operating below capability is costing you because what do you have to compare to?

That’s why it’s important to track your work, whether it’s by jotting down numbers on a whiteboard or updating an old-fashioned spreadsheet. That said, most agents will tell you that investing in good CRM software usually does the trick and makes a world of a difference.

A CRM system helps businesses stay connected to customers, streamline processes and improve profitability. This provides you with enough true information to help you hold yourself or your agents accountable, as well as compare how your team members and businesses work.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.