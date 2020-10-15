From learning opportunities to schedule flexibility, being a real estate agent has its perks. So, if you’re considering a career in this industry, here are a few reasons to give yourself the green light.

For me, being a real estate agent is the best job in the world for so many reasons. Not only does it pair two things that I’m passionate and knowledgeable about — real estate and sales — it allows me to be creative, constantly meet new people and create my own schedule so I can spend valuable time with my family and friends.

Of course, there’s so much more to it. I could have written 110 reasons to become a real estate agent, but below, you will find my top 10. So, if you’re considering a career in real estate, here are a few perks to keep in mind.

1. Being your own boss

Being your own boss is an amazing thing for so many reasons. First and foremost, your time is your own, and you have all the freedom and flexibility in the world to create your own schedule.

However, one thing I caution people who are considering entering a real estate career is that you have to be a good manager of your time and be willing to put in the hard work and a lot of effort to be successful.

2. No two days are the same

You will never grow tired of a routine being a real estate agent as no two days will ever be the same. It’s a great job for people who like to spend time both in and out of the office. As an agent, you’ll have to be out in the field with clients while viewing homes as well as in your office, working on contracts, marketing, client communication and more.

3. Constant learning

If you love to be constantly learning, then this is the job for you. To be a successful agent, you have to be a trusted expert in your field and know all about the market you serve. As the market is constantly in flux, you have to keep abreast of insights as they shift. This means you have to be always gathering information and interpreting data to best advise your clients.

Additionally, every home, client and transaction is different. Each comes with its own nuances, so you’re constantly learning, evolving and adapting to new situations as they arise. There are also so many new tech tools, regulations and guidelines that you have to keep yourself educated on if you want to remain at the top of your field.

4. Growth opportunities

Working your way up a corporate ladder can take years and sometimes even a whole career to get to the top, but real estate agents can write their own ticket to success. In my experience, success in the real estate industry is direct correlated with the amount of hard work you put in.

You already start out as the CEO of your own company when you enter real estate, and by working smart and hard, you can grow and shape your business exactly how you want it to be.

5. Creative outlet

Real estate agents get a chance to let their creativity shine through when it comes time for marketing. Whether it’s personal branding, showcasing a home or promoting a property that just sold, the more creative you can be, the better.

Dynamic marketing helps you set yourself apart and grow your business. Plus, it’s a lot of fun in the process to strategize and execute.

6. Helping others

One of the most rewarding parts of being a real estate agent is getting to help others. Buying and selling real estate is typically one of the most stressful periods of a person’s life as it is generally one of the biggest financial decisions they will make. Nothing is more rewarding than successfully navigating someone through the process and being able to celebrate with them once their goals are achieved.

7. Meeting new people

Meeting new people and networking is daily business for a real estate agent. You have to be comfortable putting yourself out there and making new acquaintances.

I’m a social person by nature, and I love meeting people from all walks of life and from all over the world. Looking back on my career, I can say that I have met many lifelong friends through this business. It certainly is a great added perk to the job.

8. Becoming a part of a community

By way of meeting new people and networking, real estate agents truly become a part of the local community they serve. This is an amazing thing for anyone who wants to feel a true sense of belonging in their hometown. And despite there being thousands of agents working across the country, we’re a very tightknit community that always has each other’s backs.

9. Earning potential

In real estate, the sky’s the limit in terms of earning potential. If you put in the hard work and dedication, you will be rewarded. But it does not happen overnight. It takes years of laying all the groundwork and building the right foundations. Most people start off earning a very humble amount of money, and then they’re able to parlay that into a tremendous career.

10. For the love of real estate

To be successful, you really have to love what you do. I discovered early on that I was good at sales, and I’ve always enjoyed every aspect of real estate that I’ve listed out above. For me, there is no better job in the world.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.