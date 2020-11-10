Map-based lead generation and farming is not new, but there is a growing number of proptechs that offer fast, web-based list creation and built-in marketing. Coredadi is one of them.

A new map-based prospecting solution has emerged from the panhandle of Florida.

A long-time IT and data marketing executive from the home services sector (American Home Shield, Terminix), who consulted closely with a career real estate agent to massage the finer points of marketing to buyers and sellers, developed Coredadi.

The company’s core competency is geographic farming. Using a multilayer, data-rich map interface, users can navigate their way to neighborhoods to canvas based on a number of common characteristics, including home size, community name and even roof type.

Coredadi walks users through a five-step process, the last of which ends with a mailer being zipped off to the printing partner closest to the targeted location to ensure the fastest delivery possible. The company has established a system that sends collateral to the most geographically relevant mail-house.

Users can also use Coredadi to augment their digital outreach efforts with location-based web display ads that use retargeting, a popular method for serving an ad to the same person on multiple popular websites. Retargeting works on mobile and desktops browsers.

Coredadi accumulates list data from local tax records and private sources, and then thoroughly scrubs it to ensure owners, not residents, are targeted as often as possible.

Coredadi can track down owners in specific neighborhoods and even get granular enough to find those in certain development phases.

Coredadi can identify homes with recent storm damage according to storm name, which is a unique identifier.

This is a feature its Gulf of Mexico headquarters no doubt inspired.

(Obviously, agents will want to carefully consider what kind of message a family recently displaced by a tropical storm would be open to receiving.)

Users can export lists to .CSV for CRM input, and API connections are in the works. There aren’t any formal relationships in place yet.

Digital ads can be designed with rotating images (.gif format) in four different sizes and campaigns created based on the number of impressions an agent hopes for instead of basing it on budget. This is good and bad.

Keep in mind that impressions are not leads and not always easily connected to dollars spent. You’ll want to do some research on average dollar amounts needed to reach, for example, 10,000 impressions. Ad creative counts, too. People in different neighborhoods or parts of town react to different messages, which impacts impressions.

Users can select to link a landing page to their ad, which could further measure ad effectiveness. Lead information forms and call-to-action tactics are also critical to ensuring an ad campaign can convert.

SmartZip and Property Radar are similar models; the former integrates predictive analytics with its area selections. ProspectPLUS allows for map-based list acquisition, too, as does the soon-to-be-reviewed MailMatic, a hands-off, year-long campaign provider.

Coredadi is in its beta stage but is also seeking select brokerages with which to partner. The company is targeting multioffice franchises and independents, preferably those who work within popular second-home markets.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.