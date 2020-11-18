Steve Sordello joins a board of directors that’s become more crowded in 2020 with the appointments of Charles Phillips, Pamela Thomas-Graham and Eileen Murray.

Compass has tapped Steve Sordello, the long-time chief financial officer of LinkedIn and a board member of Atlassian, to sit with its board of directors, the company announced Wednesday. The announcement marks the fourth board of directors appointment in 2020 for the privately held real estate company.

“We are incredibly fortunate that Steve Sordello has chosen to bring his invaluable perspective to the Compass board as we continue to navigate the growth of our own business by empowering our agents to grow theirs,” Compass CEO Robert Reffkin said in a statement. “His experience guiding LinkedIn over the past 13 years has given him a unique perspective on how to best manage a fast-growing business that serves a large group of driven professionals.”

Sordello has a long career working in Silicon Valley over the past three decades, including his ongoing 13-year stint at LinkedIn. During his tenure, Sordello oversaw LinkedIn’s initial public offering and subsequent scaling until its merger with Microsoft.

Many have speculated that an IPO was in Compass’ future, although Reffkin himself has said that Compass doesn’t need to go public immediately.

Sordello has also held executive roles at TiVo and Ask Jeeves and senior positions at Adobe Systems Incorporated and Syntex Corporation.

“Compass has charted an impressive trajectory since setting out to simplify the real estate experience,” Sordello said in a statement.

“The company’s success is driven by its focus on real estate agents,” Sordello added. “By treating agents like small business owners and providing them with the tools and services they need to grow their business, Compass has dramatically simplified the workflow for real estate professionals, and, in doing so, improved the everyday experience of buying and selling a home.”

Sordello joins a board of directors that’s become more crowded in 2020 with the appointments of Charles Phillips, Pamela Thomas-Graham and Eileen Murray.

