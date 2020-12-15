With these three courses available online and on-demand, you can take your digital marketing game to the next level in 2021 — without giving up valuable time and resources.

As a real estate agent, you probably feel like marketing is a full-time job — and it is! Even if you have help managing your marketing, you may find yourself spending too much and getting too little in return.

Wouldn’t it be amazing to stop chasing leads and finally break the cycle of feast and famine? Wouldn’t it feel good to have a flywheel system that consistently brings you high-quality leads? The right online course offers all of this and more. And when it comes to real estate marketing, the best online courses easily pay for themselves.

But how do you find the right real estate marketing course? We took a close look at the many options available and narrowed down the list to these three courses. Take a look below.

Best for building a real estate marketing agency: REMC Academy

Cost: Free training limited to 100 attendees.

This exclusive training course offered by two giants of the lead conversion game, Shayne Hillier and Matt Cramer, teaches you how to manage marketing for yourself and your team of real estate agents. If you’re an agent with a gift for marketing, you can make huge profits by helping other agents step up their marketing efforts.

Even if you know nothing about real estate, you can grow a scalable and profitable business using this training. The REMC Academy system gives you everything you need to bring in new, higher-paying clients, close those clients and reliably get them amazing results, so they come back again and again.

Another super amazing thing about the REMC Academy program is the new add-on course available to their Academy members only: “The Ultimate Downsell” — Facebook Ads for Real Estate Agents, the first-ever white-label Facebook Ads course.

Key takeaways:

How to tap into the largest “orchard” of low-hanging fruit in the digital marketing industry.

How to sound like a seasoned pro in the real estate industry, even if you’re brand new.

How to find agents who are already spending thousands per month on marketing.

How to get high-ticket clients huge results.

Best for social media training: Get Social Smart Academy

Cost: $47 per month and $470 per year.

Long-time contributor to Inman News, Katie Lance, has a popular, comprehensive academy for teaching the ins and outs of social media. #GetSocialSmart Academy offers a library of over 40 videos, downloadable materials, access to an exclusive Facebook group and Lance’s signature six-week coaching program.

Key takeaways:

How to create a smart social media strategy.

How to make the most of your time on social media.

How to attract the clients you want to work with versus chasing leads.

How to leverage an amazing community of top-notch real estate pros.

Best for operating a remote business: Pivot with Tom Ferry

Cost: $149 per month.

Tom Ferry has launched a new training program for real estate professionals who are looking to pivot in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pivot with Tom Ferry includes weekly webinars, marketing and business plans, tips for negotiating, and strategies for operating a business remotely.

If you’re finding yourself struggling to wrap your mind around the new normal in your real estate business, this course could be your lifeline. There is a low monthly cost for the program, and participants have no obligation to subscribe beyond the first month.

Key takeaways:

How to build an adaptable business.

How to get your core message out to a wider audience.

How to build a following for virtual events.

How to fix any gaps the pandemic might have exposed in your business.

With these three courses available online and on-demand, you can take your digital marketing game to the next level — without giving up valuable time and resources. Which one will you invest in today?

Victoria Kennedy is CEO of Atman Real Estate. Connect with her via email.