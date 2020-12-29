As an agent, you spend a lot of your time out in the field — which is why you need to have the right set of tech tools in your arsenal at all times. Here are a few invaluable apps that will make your work life easier and more efficient.

As a real estate agent, you always have to be one step ahead of the game. With the right apps downloaded on your smartphone and tablet, you can better serve your clients with the utmost convenience while out in the field.

Having these useful tools on hand will also keep you organized and in the know. To make your life easier and to provide a better experience for your clients, I’ve outlined the top five apps I recommend agents to download — as soon as possible.

1. For scanning documents on the fly

The majority of our time is spent on the go, so I recommend using apps that can help give you the tools you need when you’re away from the office. One tool I use often is CamScanner, which is an app that lets you scan documents on your phone or tablet.

You’ll never have to say that you’ll send something once you’re “back in the office.” This app turns your scans into living documents you can edit, annotate and send to team members or clients. When it comes to contracts, closing documents or other essential items, CamScanner allows you to work quickly and professionally.

2. For professional photography made easy

High-quality photography is an essential part of listing a home. These days, there are many apps to help improve the quality of your photos. I recommend using BoxBrownie, which is incredibly useful — thanks to its virtual staging services.

From furnishing rooms to turning plans into mock-ups, this aspect of the software helps people searching for homes imagine the possibilities of each room and life at that property.

3. For finding the faster route

Whether you are headed to a private showing or a new client meeting, I recommend using an app that will alert you of the latest traffic updates, construction, accidents and more.

Navigation apps like Waze will allow you to check for road updates before you leave, ensuring that you’ll get to appointments on time — or at least alert your clients of any delays. This will make you look proactive and thoughtful. Not to mention, you’ll stress less and save more time.

4. For home design

It’s important to help your client visualize the potential of a vacant property or even assist them in visualizing the renovation of a home. I recommend apps like Houzz which demonstrate how a potential listing might look once it is updated.

Whether it’s the home’s interiors or exteriors, you can choose by style, location or room. Better yet, you can share what you recommend to your clients, their family, designers, contractors and so on, all in one place.

5. For sharing timely and accurate property data

It’s important to be able to provide clients with the latest information about potential properties they are considering to purchase. One app that greatly helps me stay informed and serve my clients is LandGlide.

This app allows users to explore maps and aerial photos right from their phones, which is especially useful for agents needing data while in the field. By hovering over a property, you can zoom in and out of cities, and see the latest public property records, boundaries, ownership information and other important property details.

This app is a must-have tool for real estate professionals when they need to identify a property’s boundary and the associated attributes in a quick and easy manner. Since agents are always on the go, LandGlide provides real-time information that can be shared with clients in seconds.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.