If it’s January, it’s Agent Appreciation Month at Inman. Join us all month to celebrate all that agents do, and come together with us virtually at Inman Connect, Jan. 26-28.

Mastering virtual showings, getting deals done in the strangest of circumstances, keeping all the balls in the air during one of the craziest years in memory — agents, we see you.

Last year was no joke. So to start fresh in 2021, we’re pleased to recognize anew the backbone of the industry: agents.

For the second year in a row, Inman is putting the spotlight on you, the agent, with Agent Appreciation Month this January.

“Everything we do at Inman is for our readers and most of our readers are agents. So we wake up every morning thinking about how we can help agents. They are our mission.” — Brad Inman

What to expect

We’ll showcase agents who are making a difference, raising the bar and creating positive change. We’ll learn more about how you see the industry as a whole and your place in it, and we’ll report back with our findings. And, we’ll distill your top learnings from the wild ride of 2020, and see what’s still applicable for the new year.

Get ready for real talk. We’ll bring you the nitty-gritty of agents’ lives, from their perspectives, as well as insightful content to help you get more out of the time and energy you put into building your business.

How to get involved

Join Inman in showing gratitude to those who make this industry tick. If you’ve got an agent you’d like to see us celebrate, email tips@inman.com and tip us off.

And, towards the end of the month, come together with your fellow agents at Inman Connect, where a special track of speakers, workshops and masterminds will focus on you, the agent. We’d love to celebrate you there.

Join in as we kick off the new decade with an ode to the agent. You represent the best and brightest in real estate!

Email Inman

2021, let’s get to it! We’ve got a full slate of digital and IRL events planned for the best community in real estate. Next up: January’s flagship three-day Inman Connect, followed by the continuation of our one-day Connect Now series in February and March. You can register for these 100 percent engaging, 100 percent digital events today (and for a very reasonable price!). Reserve your spot now!