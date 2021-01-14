Klete Keller, a former olympian and commercial real estate agent in Colorado Springs, resigned from his brokerage earlier this week.

Klete Keller, a former five-time Olympic swimming medalist for the U.S. and a current commercial real estate agent was charged this week in U.S, District Court for his participation in the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol that left at least five dead, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Keller was charged with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers, after videos of him participating in the mob emerged, earlier this week, according to the report. Keller had been working as a commercial real estate agent in Colorado Springs at Hoff & Leigh. He resigned from the firm this week following the emergence of videos.

“Effective immediately, Klete Keller is no longer affiliated with Hoff & Leigh,” the company said in a statement. “Keller, an independent contractor, resigned from the company today.:

“Hoff & Leigh supports the right of free speech and lawful protest but we cannot condone actions that violate the rule of law,” the statement concluded.

Keller was spotted in videos of the mob inside the U.S. Capitol, wearing a U.S. Olympic jacket. He participated in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, captured two gold medals, a silver and two bronze medals, the former three in team relay events.

Keller is at least the third real estate agent revealed to have been participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, earlier this week, although it appears he’s the first to be charged. Jenna Ryan of Frisco, Texas, and Libby Andrews of Chicago, both residential real estate agents, admitted in social media posts to “storming the Capitol” last week.

Andrews was fired from Chicago-based brokerage @properties after multiple social media posts emerged in which she appeared to be on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and celebrating with a glass of champagne.

Following the incident, the National Association of Realtors refused to rule out penalties for members who participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol, although the association declined to get into specifics.

