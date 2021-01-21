Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

RealtyFeed is crowdfunding its development of a new business-to-business social network app and consumer services tool for the real estate industry.

Its primary video rundown and list of features suggest the software is ultimately intended to do more than help agents share funny work stories or seek advice. Instead, it aims to merge social network camaraderie with a series of productivity tools for agents and brokers.

The site states that RealtyFeed “is a hybrid app, a blend of a social network and listing platform that drives leads, grows B2B referrals, and makes B2C sales more flexible.”

User tools will include property search through a number of MLS relationships, connectivity to inspectors and mortgage professionals, lead generation tools, and “group functionalities,” which is likely team-based pages and collaboration.

Gamification — a term used most often to describe visual, competition-based reporting on personal and office-to-office performance — will also be a part of RealtyFeed.

The software is a product of Realtyna, a technology company that offers a wide range of website tools for agents and brokerages, including IDX property feed tools, website development and hosting, digital marketing tools, and data services.

Interested investors can commit $250 or more to the project, which is targeting an April 2021 funding close.

It’s aiming for a total of $1.07 million in funding. The company is currently trying to raise a launch goal of $25,000, and it claims to be 79 percent funded. However, a Jan. 16 update, posted on a separate “Updates” feed, states that the project is 90 percent funded.

RealtyFeed is being offered first to Realtyna customers. It will be a subscription model.

Inman has reached out to schedule a demonstration of the product.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.