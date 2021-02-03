Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Back in August of last year, we turned to our readers and asked you to share the best nuggets of wisdom you’ve ever received from your colleagues or other industry professionals. Now, we’re flipping the script. Have you ever been on the receiving end of some terrible, misguided advice? We want to hear about it!

This week, we’re presenting you with an opportunity to tell us about those times you were steered in the absolute wrong direction. What happened, and what did you learn? How do you distinguish between good and bad advice-givers now? Just like there’s a lot to absorb from your experiences with good career advice, there’s also a lesson or two to be gleaned from knowing what not to do.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

