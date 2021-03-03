This month, we’ll talk to mortgage leaders about where the market is headed and how products are evolving digitally to suit buyers’ needs now. We’ll also explore emerging alternative financing options that are changing the game for buyers and sellers. Join us for Mortgage and Alternative Financing Month.

In a nutshell, an agent’s job is to help clients find and buy a home they can picture a future in. And throughout this process, a good agent should also take on the role of an adviser — a trusted go-to resource who’s not only well-stocked with information but also knows how it applies to current conditions.

In today’s red-hot real estate landscape, real estate agents have the added responsibility of educating homebuyers, especially when it comes to the mortgage market. It’s a process that’s often rife with confusion, stress and uncertainty.

So, this week, we want to know: How are you preparing homebuyers? What do clients absolutely need to know about mortgages today? What should they be prepared for?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.