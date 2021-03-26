Zentap addresses all your Facebook needs in one place

Consistency in social media marketing is a big challenge for busy agents. Zentap can help those who aren’t good at it look like they are.

Have suggestions for products that you’d like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe.

Zentap is a social media content creation and management solution for real estate agents.

Platforms: Browser

Ideal for: All agents needing social media marketing assistance, new agents

Top selling points:

Wide array of content types

Localized data graphics

Listing visuals and animated slideshows

Website integration of social content

Top concern:

The service is designed heavily for those who want to be hands off on their marketing, which is good. However, extensive personalization may take away from the intent of the product. I also think it lacks granular, in-depth metrics.

What you should know

You’ll be very hard-pressed to find a form of real estate-centric social media content Zentap doesn’t offer. Here’s a shortlist:

Facebook banner videos

Branded informercials

Comparative market analysis

Listing flyers

Listing videos (animated graphical slideshows)

Open house flyers

Testimonial graphics

Year-to-date market statistic videos

The ideal candidate for Zentap is likely that agent who’s been successful but needs to establish a consistent and stronger social media presence.

The company starts off with an overhaul of your Facebook business page. This is in itself an excellent value. Using all current tools and strategies, Zentap gives you the best possible canvas on which to share all the content it later creates on your behalf.

The content is all sharply designed and always ready to go, branded and catchy. This isn’t an intense, strategic agency-level user experience. It’s not Hootsuite or Sprout — because the individual agent doesn’t need such platforms.

Your properties can be linked to an MLS ID or manually input with up to five photos and its basic details. When it’s time to promote it, select it from My Listings, and then choose your post format. There are a number of templates available, and the company is always updating them.

Data for any CMA or report graphics uses numbers from your local board.

All of your images and graphics live in the My Content folder and can be reused at will. The My Markets feature allows users to identify five custom submarkets to focus on.

Zentap offers an email marketing tool, too, which can be used to disseminate any number of market reports and listing promotions.

The software offers a light CRM for lead collection and export. But you’ll be better off working with Zentap to get your CRM’s API for direct sending of new contacts to its database and nurture programs.

Keep in mind that Zentap is big on agent branding, too. A lot of its offerings are designed to create social proof of your presence and performance.

Zentap also builds websites and can run Facebook ad campaigns for you. I see those services as secondary add-ons for them to connect the marketing circle.

Like any smart marketing solution, Zentap includes dashboards for performance measurement. For example, Facebook insights are broken down on a day-by-day basis, sharing insights that include page views, video views and overall reach.

The company can also gauge time saved and money saved, both based on the volume of content being produced within your account benchmarked against the average hourly cost of professionals in media and graphic design.

The real value here is in the simplicity of its social media content publishing. They’ve made it super easy to make any social-averse agent look like a champ.

Social media can be easy, but to be effective, it has to be consistent in timing, look and tone. That’s why Zentap got my attention. It’s the type of niche, targeted tech solution that can fill a critical business marketing need.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.