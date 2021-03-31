Ashley Tisdale, the star behind several popular Disney Channel shows from the 2000s, has sold her Los Angeles house for a smidge under the $5.795 million asking price.

The 4,214-square-foot Mediterranean-style villa sold for just a smidge under the $5.795 million asking price set in January. Built in 1923, it has four bedrooms and a breezy, natural feel with oak floors, lime wash walls, a lot of open space and panoramic views of Los Angeles.

“The home exuded original character that wasn’t destroyed,” TJ Paradise, the Sotheby’s International Realty agent representing the property, told Inman. “Ashley paid close attention to keeping the integrity of a 1920s home while bringing in modern amenities. A lot of times work is done on these old homes and they lose their magic but in this case it was quite opposite. You could feel the magic the second you walked through the doors.”

The outside boasts a spacious backyard with a covered deck, a pool and a two-story guest house. Tisdale listed the home just before giving birth to her first child, a daughter named Jupiter Iris in March. She also bought another, larger villa in Hollywood Hills for $4.75 million in January.

“Ashley loved this home and put a lot of time and effort into transforming it into the beauty it is now, but needed more privacy with her baby,” Paradise said. The buyer of the Los Feliz house is staying private, but according to Paradise, it was an easy sale due to the high demand for large, high-end homes sweeping Los Angeles right now.

“The luxury market in Los Feliz is extremely competitive,” he said. “Good homes are hard to find due to an inventory shortage. I have another gorgeous gem coming to market in Los Feliz and I’m excited to see what the activity will be like.”

Tisdale rose to fame as a teen star in the mid- and late 2000s, starring in Disney Channel shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and the popular High School Musical franchise. Since then, she has branched out as a singer with several solo albums and played in the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act. She is currently a judge for the reality competition show The Masked Dancer.

