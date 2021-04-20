To break down the barriers in your mind that are holding you back, you need guts, dedication and grit. Find out from military elite-turned-consultant Kate Monroe (who’s running six companies and training thousands of employees) how maintain the energy and drive it takes to grow.

We are all looking for that life hack: Any tiny morsel of information that will take us to the next level and make us big — well, bigger. And I’m here for it — I aim to motivate you to find the tools and resources necessary to amass your empire.

It’s going to take guts, dedication and grit to break down the barriers in your mind that are holding you back.

One woman who knows this very well is military elite-turned-consultant Kate Monroe. Monroe runs six companies, all while managing seven-figure contracts and training thousands of employees for large corporations, including real estate agencies and solar companies. And when you understand her energy and drive — you’ll want to know all of her secrets to success.

Time is money

“They tell you all the time in the military that time is money,” Monroe said. “That if you want to make an impact, a willingness to strike must be present.”

Does this sound intense? Well, just imagine the strength Monroe exudes in person — something she attributes to her confidence and determination.

“You have to trust your motivation and your innate ability to sell.” What she means is you have to trust your gut. Once you have a strong connection to your instincts, the real tricky work begins.

“It’s about not giving up on yourself five minutes too early,” Monroe said. “Right when you get the urge to throw in the towel, pick your head up and give it one final push — odds are, you will close the deal. Worst-case scenario? They will ask you to leave.” Either way, win or lose, you didn’t quit on yourself. And not giving up is the only real difference between success and failure.

You need to remember you can’t let the “no” get on top of you, and as Monroe says, “don’t even let ‘no’ get in your way.” By simply showing up, you are already 90 percent to your goal. The last 10 percent is the finesse of trusting yourself.

Passion is the fire

What does it take to continue showing up for yourself time and time again? Passion and as much heat as you can bring, according to Monroe. “Be engaged with what you are doing, and let your passion do the selling.” If you have no heart in the game, how can you expect to hear the word yes?

To keep yourself motivated, you need to love what you do. This is one of Monroe’s biggest secrets to success. You have to want to show up and complete the job. Otherwise, you’re wasting your time and someone else’s.

If you are following your passion, success is inevitable. Plus, if you love what you do, the word “no” isn’t a barrier anymore.

Find fast feet

To have the courage to face the word “no,” Monroe shared a little secret about how she manages to create structure behind her drive.

Monroe asks herself two questions regularly:

Where are you motivated to go?

What are you looking to do?

The military might have given Monroe a lot of the integrity and strength she carries, but she developed her business acumen through the experience of selling. “I have sold sand in the dessert,” she told me with a steely blue gaze that made me believe her. So I asked her how.

Her response: “You must gain the ability to think fast on your feet with as much penetrating keenness you can muster and lead with a warrior spirit.” Being dedicated and driven to your cause, your commitment, and your goal is what fuels your determination and grit to:

Close the deal

Avoid the “no”

Change facts to feelings

Not give up on yourself

Maintain confidence, no matter the outcome

Seek growth

OK, so what’s the hack? Knowledge, application and confidence. These are the three elements of the growth mindset, according to Monroe. If you want to go from good to excellent outcomes in your business, follow Monroe’s lead.

“It’s about gaining and cultivating knowledge, understanding how to apply the knowledge, and then having the strength and inner-resolve to pursue your goal with boundless energy.”

To create any change in your life and grow your real estate business, you need to adopt a growth mindset. You need to examine the thoughts that allow you to give up on yourself right before you hear “yes.”

A growth mindset aims to turn failures into success. Striving for a “yes” and receiving a “no” is more than alright because you showed up for yourself all the way throughout the process. Pick your head up, and look for the lessons to gain resilience and embrace growth.

You need to ask yourself: Where are you motivated to go? And to do what?

Victoria Kennedy is CEO of Atman Real Estate. Connect with her via email.