Happy teams are less likely to leave your brokerage — that’s why it’s important to make sure they have the right tools, resources and training needed to succeed. Here are a few meaningful ways brokerages can support team members and help them grow.

Brokerages are there to support team members’ success, provide the resources needed to help fuel their growth and of course, make sure they are happy and satisfied in their roles. At least, that’s what a good brokerage should do for a team.

If you want to ensure your brokerage is supporting your teams to the best of its abilities, you should consider implementing the following strategies and tips into your business.

1. Create a performance environment

If your brokerage has ultra-achievers, your teams will be influenced by their success — and strive to become ultra-achievers themselves. Conversely, if your brokerage is full of subpar performances, your teams will also be impacted by this environment.

What others achieve in your brokerage’s environment will become the norm. As real estate professionals, we match the best of our abilities to the average performance in our environment — not to our individual, standalone capabilities.

What’s more, as a brokerage, you can disempower your teams with quotas, or you can empower them with training and personal growth to become true leaders in the industry. When you support team members with additional training, you prepare them with the necessary information and resources they need to achieve what they want in business and in life.

2. Prioritize growth

Your brokerage needs to be a catalyst for greatness and growth. Remember this important motto: Leaders build leaders. To help your team members flourish in their day-to-day work, you have to implement a clear strategy for their success.

If you provide your teams with strong strategic models, it will allow them to invest in the right aspects of their business and focus on the right strategies to offer the best experience they can to their clients. Make sure your business is offering more to the agents on your team than they can achieve on their own.

A strategic model will give you and them the clarity and strategy necessary for success. Once you give this important component to your teams, they can create a business structured to grow.

3. Offer solutions

If team members at your brokerage are making significant changes to solve a problem, this means their perception is that the problem can’t be easily solved with your brokerage.

They need existing solutions or access to specialists to get those solutions. Being all things to everyone dilutes the worth of your advice — which is why your brokerage needs specialists.

These specialists will help your teams view their capabilities, celebrate their strengths and leverage the genius of others to improve their own skillset in their roles.

At the end of the day, these are only three examples of many things brokerage professionals can do to support their teams. Happy teams are less likely to leave your brokerage, and if you implement these tips, you’ll ensure your teams will have continued success and happiness.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.