MHAuthority.com, a new website dedicated to strictly to helping agents market manufactured homes, has launched, according to a press release by State Listings, Inc., the website’s owner. The website acts as a filter, collecting manufactured home listings from three other multiple listing services it owns, My State MLS, NY State MLS and LA State MLS.

The new site pulls listings around the country and includes manufactured and mobile homes for rent.

The site utilizes direct MLS feeds, which require data to be kept updated, making for a more accurate listing database. Other similar manufactured housing listing sites don’t include required information and don’t mandate that the listings be updated, according to the release.

MHAuthority includes highlight fields to call out home features and buyer-matching services. Contact fields are also directly connected to the listing agent, meaning there are no advertising products that disrupt the most logical flow of information between buyers and listing agents.

Manufactured homes can also fed MHAuthority.com directly through existing brokerage databases via API or FTP.

In a market burdened by limited inventory of single-family homes and competitive bidding wars, manufactured housing offers homebuyers affordable alternatives to traditional stick-built properties.

The Manufactured Housing Institute, an organization that advocates for industry, reported in May 2020 that 22 million Americans live in manufactured homes and that average home price is $55 per square foot, compared to $114 per square foot for site-built homes.

They are 129 plants across the country building homes, and the largest segment of owners has an average household income of more than $75,000.

