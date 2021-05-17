Areyo, a marketing content management solution for the real estate industry, has raised a seed round of $3.65 million led by Hyperplane Venture Capital and Amplo.

Other investors in the company include Contrary, Shutterstock founder Jon Oringer and WePay founder Bill Clerico.

Areyo is a class of 2021 member of NAR’s REACH program.

The company’s roots are in real estate photography and photography vendor management, which led to its founders uncovering the industry’s greater need to quickly produce and manage high-quality marketing content for listings and branding.

Areyo’s web-based software facilitates workflow for creating and organizing an agent’s property photos, videos, floorplans and documents. It also helps agents by automatically producing single-property websites with custom domains and calls-to-action, and uses an in-app design experience to build listing flyers and social media content.

It also provides listing feed APIs for websites, MLSs and property portals.

“It’s very similar to a Dropbox system, but it’s more tailored to the real estate industry,” co-founder Branick Weix said in the press release.

“How things normally work for many of these agents, they just have content emailed to them and they have to download it to their computer and then they have to go to all these sites separately,” Weix said.

Aryeo will use the funds to focus on talent in sales and customer service, according to Weix. The intent of that staffing will be to better serve agents and brokers.

Areyo states it works with more than 30,000 agents and real estate photographers around the country. It also does business in Canada, Belgium, Australia and South Africa.

“This is our way of bringing a totally streamlined experience to each major contributor in the property marketing process,” said co-founder Matt Michalski in the press release. “Aryeo automates the traditionally manual tasks of uploading photos, creating property websites and generating ads, which saves everyone time.”

Michalski was previously an aerial photographer and broker.

Another co-founder, Brendan Quinlan, said in the release that his company can put agents in control of their marketing content and business data.

“Many people fail to realize that by the time properties make their way to the national real estate portals, they have gone through a complex web involving inconsistent data feeds, manual inputs and disconnected parties. This results in a poor quality of media and, often, an incomplete representation of a home,” he said.

Founded in 2019, Aryeo’s platform hosted content for more than 1 percent of all U.S. home sales last year, or about 1 percent of the total annual home sales in the United States, according to the release.

An Inman review of Aryeo will publish later this summer.

