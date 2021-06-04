After merging with the Edie Waters Network, Lucido Global now covers more than 42 markets.

Two Keller Williams networks, Edie Waters Network and Lucido Global, have merged, forming what the latter says is one of the largest Keller Williams networks in history.

The two real estate companies are Ellicott City, Maryland-based Lucido Global and Kansas City, Missouri-based Edie Waters Network. Together, their network covers more than 42 locations and boasts approximately 400 team members (of which 59 came from Edie Waters Network) in Arizona, California, Canada, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Bob and Tracy Lucido formed the Bob Lucido Team in 2008 and joined Keller Williams from RE/MAX in 2014. They launched Lucido Global, a real estate network under the Keller Williams “mega agent” expansion model, in 2016 with a team of more than 100 agents.

According to a Lucido Global spokesperson, “A Keller Williams expansion network is a group of real estate teams that have partnered with a successful real estate company to accelerate the growth of their business through the use of the company’s technology, systems, support, and brand.”

In 2016, the Lucido Agency was the fifth-most productive agent team nationwide by transactions sides and the six-most productive by sales volume, according to rankings from Real Trends. In 2017, Lucido Agency hit No. 1 in sales volume and No. 2 in transaction sides.

“We delight in the opportunity to add extraordinary value through our technology, systems, and brand,” said Bob Lucido, president and CEO of Lucido Global, in a statement.

The two companies have complementary strategic vision, culture, and business philosophies, according to a press release. Industry veteran Edie Waters joined Keller Williams in 2013 and grew her network to nine locations. Last year, the team closed more than 600 transactions worth more than $152 million in closed sales volume, ranking as the No. 1 Keller Williams team in the region by gross commissions, according to the release.

Under the merger’s terms, Edie Waters Network will become Edie Waters Network Powered by Lucido Global, and Edie Waters will continue to serve as the CEO of their midwest locations under the Lucido Global network, the release said.

“After many years of searching for a strategic partner that exemplifies the same passion and spirit, it is our honor and esteemed pleasure to announce our merger with Lucido Global,” Waters said in a statement.

“Together, we will deliver the ultimate client and Realtor experience not only in the Midwest but also throughout the United States and Canada.”

