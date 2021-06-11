Next week at Inman Connect (June 15-17), Daryl Fairweather, chief economist at Redfin, and Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow, take the stage with Katie Kossev. The topic of their discussion: “Hot Market Forecast: What To Expect This Summer?”

These two top economists will share their latest findings on housing market conditions and trends. They’re answering the question on everyone’s mind: what will growth look like now? And they’re making some bold predictions for the rest of the year.

Get your ticket to our virtual Inman Connect now to get your answers!

How hot is the market? As Fairweather puts it, “The housing market really got untenable for a while there.” But real estate professionals across the board will have to continue making adjustments. “The speed of the industry has increased dramatically,” Tucker said.

What will those adjustments look like? How can you stay ahead? And how can you keep your clients informed about the unexpected? You’ll find answers to those questions and more at Inman Connect.

Watch the clip above for a more detailed glimpse of the conversation, and sign up for Inman Connect here to tune in for the full discussion — plus so much more.