This fall, Inman will honor the second class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The honorees will be announced live at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, 2021, at the Aria in Las Vegas.

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the best luxury technology, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year (dating from July 2020), as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains.

Most importantly, we’re asking for your help. We are seeking nominees for the Golden I Club in the following categories:

Top luxury agent Top luxury team Top luxury brokerage Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development Best luxury technology Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development Best city sale Best beach sale Best mountain sale



To nominate a colleague, company or campaign for an Inman Golden I, email GoldenI@inman.com. Briefly explain what makes the nominee special and include relevant links to supporting materials. Include contact information for yourself, so our editorial team can follow up with you. Also include a high resolution photo or logo of the nominee.

Nominations will close Aug. 20, 2021. We look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect to celebrate the winners.