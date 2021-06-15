This fall, Inman will honor the second class of inductees into the Inman Golden I Club. The honorees will be announced live at Luxury Connect, Oct. 25-26, 2021, at the Aria in Las Vegas. 

What is the Inman Golden I (pronounced “eye”) Club? It’s the highest honor in luxury real estate. Golden I Club honorees will include the top luxury agents and brokers, the best luxury technology, the most innovative luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year (dating from July 2020), as well as the top luxury deals in cities, near beaches and on mountains. 

Most importantly, we’re asking for your help. We are seeking nominees for the Golden I Club in the following categories:

    • Top luxury agent
    • Top luxury team
    • Top luxury brokerage 
    • Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development 
    • Best luxury technology
    • Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property 
    • Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development
    • Best city sale 
    • Best beach sale
    • Best mountain sale

To nominate a colleague, company or campaign for an Inman Golden I, email GoldenI@inman.com. Briefly explain what makes the nominee special and include relevant links to supporting materials. Include contact information for yourself, so our editorial team can follow up with you. Also include a high resolution photo or logo of the nominee.

Nominations will close Aug. 20, 2021. We look forward to you joining us at Luxury Connect to celebrate the winners.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect is LIVE today! Join us and thousands of your peers from wherever you are.Register Now×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription