Inman Connect Las Vegas will be a reunion for the ages. Join us Oct. 26-28, as the real estate community gathers in person once again to learn, network and collaborate. 

Tickets are priced to move, but they will go up on July 1, so act now. 


And, if you’re in the luxury market, come early for Luxury Connect (Oct. 25-26). Both events will be held at the Aria Resort and Casino in Vegas. It’s going to be an epic, packed week.

There will be an amazing lineup of speakers — industry leaders and experts, who will inspire with their vision and insights and share best practices that you can apply to grow your business. 

Reconnect with your tribe — or create a new one 

At its core, Inman Connect is about community. As Shelley Rossi from Windermere Real Estate put it, “Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators. You don’t have to be the CEO of a large real estate company — or even a CEO at all. Everyone wants to learn from each other in order to be better at what they do. It’s a very unique conference in that way.”

We’ve added amazing networking opportunities and more breakouts into the agenda to facilitate more of the above. Brainstorm with the brightest in the industry during the workshops, catch up with your tribe at cocktail receptions, and have meaningful conversations during the networking breaks and meals. 

Be there for Inman Connect, and celebrate our glorious, complicated industry with the sharpest minds in real estate this October, in person and in Las Vegas.

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees. 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription