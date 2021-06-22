Inman Connect Las Vegas will be a reunion for the ages. Join us Oct. 26-28, as the real estate community gathers in person once again to learn, network and collaborate.

Tickets are priced to move, but they will go up on July 1, so act now.



And, if you’re in the luxury market, come early for Luxury Connect (Oct. 25-26). Both events will be held at the Aria Resort and Casino in Vegas. It’s going to be an epic, packed week.

There will be an amazing lineup of speakers — industry leaders and experts, who will inspire with their vision and insights and share best practices that you can apply to grow your business.

Reconnect with your tribe — or create a new one

At its core, Inman Connect is about community. As Shelley Rossi from Windermere Real Estate put it, “Inman Connect is about far more than just sharing valuable information. It’s about networking and being in the presence of some of the industry’s best and brightest innovators. You don’t have to be the CEO of a large real estate company — or even a CEO at all. Everyone wants to learn from each other in order to be better at what they do. It’s a very unique conference in that way.”

We’ve added amazing networking opportunities and more breakouts into the agenda to facilitate more of the above. Brainstorm with the brightest in the industry during the workshops, catch up with your tribe at cocktail receptions, and have meaningful conversations during the networking breaks and meals.

Be there for Inman Connect, and celebrate our glorious, complicated industry with the sharpest minds in real estate this October, in person and in Las Vegas.

Please note: Tickets for this event are currently only available for domestic (U.S.) attendees.