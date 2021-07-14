New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Glossing over important details, breaking or bending the rules, cutting off communication without so much as an explanation — these are all behaviors that a lot of agents find annoying, if not absolutely frustrating. (Can you blame them?)

So, this week, we want to ask: What are some things that other agents do that really, really bug you? Things that make you go, “Enough already!” We want to hear your stories and how you typically deal with these irritating situations.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.