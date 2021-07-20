From agents incorrectly (and lazily) filling out contracts to bad communication habits, here are all the pet peeves you’ve flagged to us this past week.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Pet peeves — we all have those annoyances that drive us up the wall. And it’s no surprise that today’s fast-moving environment might be bringing out some of the most irritating behaviors out of agents.

So, last week, we asked you to share some of those things that have been getting under your skin lately. From lazily filling out contracts to bad communication habits, here are all the pet peeves you’ve mentioned to us.

Agents failing to read showing instructions, failing to follow them and not following the instructions on how to submit offers/deadlines etc — all posted on the MLS listing.

Not attaching the documents in MLS for my buyer to complete and submit with our offer.

Not knowing how to fill out forms correctly/completely (or intentionally being lazy) so that the other agent has to spend all the time correcting or filling in things.

Oh, we just put it under contract.

You send an agent a text or e-mail with three or four specific questions. They answer one or two questions and leave the others unanswered. You waste three more text or e-mails trying to get the rest of the answers.

Agents who don’t have the guts or courtesy to call you when there is bad news. I hate text terminations, not that it happens very often.

Agents who list a condo/villa property and don’t put in the monthly association fee. Then the buyer’s agent has to call them to find out what it is and if there’s also a yearly fee required on top of the monthly one.

Agents wo put “Use GPS” instead of typing in the directions to the property.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.