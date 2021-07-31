If you’re a new agent, learning a thing or two about a home’s most sought-after features (think: kitchens, bathtubs, closets, flooring, elevators) will go a long way in helping you stand out with clients.

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.

When working with clients, real estate agents have to appear well-versed on most of the sought-after features and closely inspected spaces — like bathrooms and kitchens, for example.

Buyers and sellers will appreciate you as an agent if you know your alcove tubs from your walk-in tubs. Even better if you know a thing or two about bathtub materials and their perks and drawbacks.

So, if you’re a new real estate agent and want to learn everything you can, and be able to effortlessly (and expertly) answer questions clients throw your way, here is a primer on the amenities and features they care about most — plus other helpful tips on safety and moving.

Bathroom

As an agent, you can intelligently field questions about bathtubs and their variations if you have a few facts at your fingertips. Here are a handful of things you need to know about different types of bathtubs and their maintenance.

Plumbing issues can cause so many headaches for buyers, sellers and their agents. If you’re a real estate pro, knowing a few simple tips and having an understanding of these problems can help put your and your clients’ minds at ease.

To be sure that everyone is using the same terms and speaking the same language, let’s dig a little deeper into what qualifies these six types of bathrooms.

Bedroom

Armoires, walk-ins, built-ins and storage systems — there are a myriad of ways we store our belongings. Here’s what sets them apart and how their design and purpose have evolved over the years.

Kitchen

Real estate agents who understand the availability of different laminates and their many use cases bring an advantage to their clients when discussing renovation options.

An agent who’s able to visualize the potential of a kitchen can help buyers in improving and upgrading existing spaces. To do that, you have to know these basic kitchen layouts.

Laundry room

Laundry machines come in many sizes and models. Each of them has its pros and cons — as well as space and installation requirements. Here are a few essential things real estate agents should know about washing machines.

One of the most common household appliances, the clothes dryer, can also be one of the most problematic for homebuyers. That’s why it’s important for agents to be fluent in the pros and cons of common household appliances when discussing housing options with clients.

Home and landscape

As a real estate agent, it is beneficial to discuss different types of solar panels and systems with your buyers in order to refer them to the right solar installation professional.

The right lighting can not only make a house feel like a home, it can also help homeowners improve their productivity and achieve major energy savings. Here’s what agents need to know about the various kinds of energy-efficient bulbs out there.

Synthetic grass is a quick and easy, maintenance-free method to enhance a yard, terrace or rooftop. Agents who are well-educated about its perks can help their clients level up their curb appeal.

Real estate agents who can discuss various options and installation methods for older homes and fixer-uppers will clearly have an advantage when working with buyers.

As a real estate agent, it counts to be well-versed on flooring options. Whether they’re selling or buying a home, your clients will appreciate your know-how and expertise.

It’s important for agents to have a wide range of knowledge when it comes to building basics and construction principles. Here, we break down what a slab foundation is and why it can be a smart choice.

Safety

House fires can escalate in the blink of an eye, but with proper precautions and planning, they are preventable. Here’s how agents can help clients be prepared for the worst.

What should a resident in an apartment building do if they are inside their home and smell smoke or suspect a fire in the building? Here are a few precautions to follow — some obvious, some not so apparent.

Structure, accidents, safety tips — here’s everything agents need to know about elevators.

Moving

Packing, unpacking and moving to a new home can be an enormous undertaking, but with some careful planning and organization, the process can be a bit less stressful for your clients. Here’s how you can advise them.

It’s understandable if clients get anxious when preparing their homes for sale — especially if they haven’t moved in decades. As an agent, you should guide them through the process, and remind them that all it takes is a little bit of planning ahead.

Gerard Splendore is a licensed associate real estate broker with Warburg Realty in New York. Connect with him on LinkedIn.