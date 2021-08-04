At $27.5 million, a newly listed, spacious and modernized six-bedroom townhouse is the most expensive listing in Manhattan‘s Upper West Side.

As first reported by the New York Post, David and Dana Luttway listed their townhouse at 32 West 76th Street for $27.5 million. The investment banker and his real estate professional wife first bought the 10,635-square-foot townhome in 2015 and renovated it from the ground up.

“Renovating a townhouse, particularly one with a full suite of sub-grade amenities, is not for the faint of heart!” Dana Luttway, who began as a broker in the 1980s and later founded Holliswood Development, told the Post. “We were fortunate to inherit 14-foot-deep party walls, so we were able to excavate down into a virtual sandbox to create a basketball court and gym without having to underpin.”

The Luttways stripped the 22-foot-wide townhome to the ground and modernized it to include an open floor plan, over 2,600 square feet of garden and terrace space, a master suite with its own fireplace, a chef’s kitchen, a wine cellar, a home gym and the aforementioned basketball court. Bright accents and modern furniture have been arranged to draw attention to the brick walls and the views of Central Park and the city.

The renovations took considerable time and led to two stop-work orders in 2015 and 2017 filed after complaints from 69-year-old neighbor Joseph Bolanos, whose apartment was later raided by the FBI in February on suspicion of involvement with the January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The Luttways were eventually able to complete the renovations and listed the property briefly for $35 million in 2020 before deciding to hold off and live in it during the pandemic.

The property is co-listed with Compass’ Ian Slater and Sotheby’s Cathy Taub and, if sold for the asking price, it will set a record as one of the most expensive sales in the Upper West Side this year if not in history. (Over the last ten years, Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev bought an apartment at 15 Central Park West for his daughter for $88 million while actress Demi Moore sold her duplex in the St. Remo building for $45 million.)

“Eventually it all worked out, but the basketball court, recreation room, gym and wine cellar turned out to be the most expensive and time-consuming 2,000 square feet I have ever built,” Luttway said.

