CRM LionDesk, powered by Lone Wolf, has released a new feature that allows agents to build custom landing pages for marketing campaigns.

LionDesk, powered by Lone Wolf, has rolled out a solution for customers to build custom landing pages.

Landing pages are used to hold the attention of leads who click-through Facebook ads, email campaigns or other forms of online outreach LionDesk customers execute. It’s the website on which a lead “lands” when clicking an ad for more information.

The CRM’s new solution uses a DIY (do-it-yourself) content management system that allows users to adjust layouts, upload images, control fonts, choose colors, and roll out unique lead capture tactics and calls to action.

Landing pages are critical to the success of digital outreach for new leads and listings because they help agents move online prospects deeper into the sales funnel by fulfilling promises made in display ads and responsive text messages.

They are often accompanied by contact capture forms and serve as the source for retargeting pixels, or cookies, which are snippets of code that allow advertisers to “follow” the activity of internet users.

LionDesk will provide users with templates that can be published as is or edited to accommodate branding and campaign needs.

The popular agent-centric CRM has long been recognized for introducing sophisticated marketing tools to the majority of the industry, such as automatic text campaigns, video email and an open-ecosystem approach that offered integrations with an array of marketing technology providers.

It was acquired by Lone Wolf Technologies in May, along with HomeSpotter. Lone Wolf also announced the acquisition of Terradatum at the beginning of August.

In July, LionDesk made a few other product updates, including exact-date text and email scheduling, marketing activity reports, and the ability to stay abreast of who has unsubscribed from email newsletters or text subscriptions.

LionDesk was founded in 2014 by David Anderson and rose quickly in the real estate CRM space for its balance of affordability and features.

Anderson remains in charge of LionDesk for Lone Wolf as general manager of agent and teams.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.