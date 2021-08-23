Days after announcing its expansion to the Canadian city of Vancouver, The Agency is opening another office across the continent in Boston.

The new office, which will be located at 435 Columbus Avenue in the city, is the company’s 22nd franchise in North America. Local broker and new managing partner Eric Rollo has been tapped to lead the new team of agents serving Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Eric Rollo

“We’re thrilled to partner with Eric Rollo and launch our new franchise in Boston as we expand our brand’s presence on the east coast,” Agency CEO and founder Mauricio Umansky said in a press statement. “Eric will be a wonderful steward of our unique Agency culture as he grows his team with like-minded professionals.”

Founded by Umansky in 2011, The Agency started out as a boutique agency serving LA’s uber-affluent buyers. They have since expanded to numerous cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean — future plans also include opening a Montreal franchise in the fall. The Agency also made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., ranking 4,485th.

Rollo, who has been in real estate for 15 years and earned a master’s degree at Northwestern University, joins The Agency from William Raveis. In 2015, Realtor Magazine named him among that year’s “30 Under 30.”

“I am delighted to join The Agency and begin this next chapter of my career,” Rollo said in a press statement. “I’ve long admired The Agency’s unique brand and culture and look forward to taking my business to the next level with the brand’s unparalleled marketing, technology offerings, and forward-thinking approach to luxury real estate.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription