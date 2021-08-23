Days after announcing its expansion to the Canadian city of Vancouver, The Agency is opening another office across the continent in Boston.

The new office, which will be located at 435 Columbus Avenue in the city, is the company’s 22nd franchise in North America. Local broker and new managing partner Eric Rollo has been tapped to lead the new team of agents serving Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Eric Rollo and launch our new franchise in Boston as we expand our brand’s presence on the east coast,” Agency CEO and founder Mauricio Umansky said in a press statement. “Eric will be a wonderful steward of our unique Agency culture as he grows his team with like-minded professionals.”

Founded by Umansky in 2011, The Agency started out as a boutique agency serving LA’s uber-affluent buyers. They have since expanded to numerous cities across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean — future plans also include opening a Montreal franchise in the fall. The Agency also made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., ranking 4,485th.

Rollo, who has been in real estate for 15 years and earned a master’s degree at Northwestern University, joins The Agency from William Raveis. In 2015, Realtor Magazine named him among that year’s “30 Under 30.”

“I am delighted to join The Agency and begin this next chapter of my career,” Rollo said in a press statement. “I’ve long admired The Agency’s unique brand and culture and look forward to taking my business to the next level with the brand’s unparalleled marketing, technology offerings, and forward-thinking approach to luxury real estate.”

