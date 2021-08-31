August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers' takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Have you seen listing copy that, well, just misses the mark? We’re talking about listing cliches this week — you know, worn-out, corny and just downright cringey stock phrases that a lot of agents can’t seem to stop overusing.

Here, our readers share the worst of what they’ve seen. From boasting about a home’s “good bones” to saying it “won’t last long,” here’s everything you mentioned to us. Are you guilty of using any of these?

The word “charming.”

“Dream home.”

“Sun-drenched.”

“A rare offering and flooded by natural light.” Especially when one uses this is absolutely every listing they have ever had.

“Move-in ready.”

“Unblemished basement ready for your imagination.”

“Mid-century” unless it’s architecturally significant.

“Stunning views!”

“Will not last long.”

“Priced to sell” … really?

“Honey stop the car!” “This one won’t last.” DESCRIPTIONS IN ALL CAPS. Any use of “cute,” “quaint,” “cozy” or “good bones.”

“Turn key. Updated.”

“Won’t last long.”

