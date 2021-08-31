August is Listings Tech theme month at Inman. All month, we’re digging into listing technology, a conversation which spans portals to single-listing sites, landing pages, 3-D tours, photography, videos, promotion and more.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Have you seen listing copy that, well, just misses the mark? We’re talking about listing cliches this week — you know, worn-out, corny and just downright cringey stock phrases that a lot of agents can’t seem to stop overusing.

Here, our readers share the worst of what they’ve seen. From boasting about a home’s “good bones” to saying it “won’t last long,” here’s everything you mentioned to us. Are you guilty of using any of these?

  • The word “charming.”
  • “Dream home.”
  • “Sun-drenched.”
  • “A rare offering and flooded by natural light.” Especially when one uses this is absolutely every listing they have ever had.
  • “Move-in ready.”
  • “Unblemished basement ready for your imagination.”
  • “Mid-century” unless it’s architecturally significant.
  • “Stunning views!”
  • “Will not last long.”
  • “Priced to sell” … really?
  • “Honey stop the car!” “This one won’t last.” DESCRIPTIONS IN ALL CAPS. Any use of “cute,” “quaint,” “cozy” or “good bones.”
  • “Turn key. Updated.”
  • “Won’t last long.”

What did we miss? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Editor’s note: These responses were given anonymously and, therefore, are not attributed to anyone specifically. Responses were also edited for grammar and clarity. Inman doesn’t endorse any specific method and regulations may vary from state to state.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
The best of the real estate community is gathering in-person this October. Grab your ticket before prices go up Sep. 1! GET YOUR TICKET×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription