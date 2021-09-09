In the latest string of expansions across North America, luxury brokerage The Agency is opening a Hawaii franchise.

Located on the island of Maui, the new office will be led by local agents and partners Yvienne and Gerrit Peterson. Home to around 170,000 people, Maui is extremely popular with wealthy tourists and has one of the most bustling luxury real estate markets in the country amid the pandemic and international travel restrictions.

“Maui is one of the country’s premier luxury real estate destinations for both local and second home buyers,” Agency founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “Expanding our footprint on the island is an exciting next chapter for The Agency. We are thrilled to be partnering with such accomplished agents as Yvienne and Gerrit Peterson on this venture as we continue to grow The Agency brand around the world.”

The office will be The Agency’s 23rd franchise across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. In the last month, the company also announced new offices in Vancouver and Boston. Founded in 2011 as a boutique brokerage out of Los Angeles, the company recently made the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S for its very rapid string of expansions in cities far away from its original base. Future plans also include opening a Montreal office before the end of the year.

Yvienne Peterson was born in Maui and has worked in luxury real estate for the last 20 years. Gerrit Peterson is also an industry veteran, coming from 20 years in both real estate and construction. As part of their new role at the helm of the Hawaii office, the Petersons will lead a team of local agents and help the brokerage reach high-end customers looking to make the island their permanent or part-time home.

“We are thrilled to be a part of The Agency family and showcase the brand’s unmatched offerings to our clients,” Yvienne Peterson said in a statement. “No other real estate brokerage on the island delivers on the marketing and technology services that The Agency provides. We are confident our clients will know and feel the difference.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko