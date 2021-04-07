Just over half of listing agents in a recent survey by the National Association of Realtors said that staging a property increased its dollar value, but the same survey found that about the same share of Realtors don’t actually stage homes. At the same time, the survey found TV shows influence buyer expectations of how homes should look.

NAR’s biennial 2021 Profile of Home Staging found that 52 percent of listing agents reported an increase on the dollar value offered by buyers on staged homes in comparison to similar, but unstaged homes with the biggest chunk reporting an increase of 1 to 5 percent. About a fifth of listing agent respondents (19 percent) said they thought staging a home had no impact on its dollar value while 28 percent were not sure.

Source: NAR

The survey, fielded online in January, included responses from 2,347 active Realtors. They survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.02 percent.

Just over half of listing agents (53 percent) said staging a home decreased its time on market while 17 percent said it had no impact on time on market and 14 percent said they didn’t know if it had an impact. Just under a fifth (17 percent) said they thought staging increased time on market.

Source: NAR

But only 31 percent of seller agents said they stage all of their listings and 21 percent said they stage only listings that are difficult to sell or listings in a high price bracket. At the same time, 53 percent said they don’t stage homes, though most of those agents said they do suggest that the seller declutter and/or fix property faults.

Source: NAR

On the other side of the transaction, 82 percent of buyer agents said staging made it easier for a buyer to visualize the property as a future home. Just under half of buyer agents (49 percent) said staging a home increased the dollar value offered. Just over a quarter (26 percent) said they thought staging had no impact on the value offered while 25 percent weren’t sure.

Source: NAR

“Staging a home helps consumers see the full potential of a given space or property,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR’s vice president of demographics and behavioral insights, in a statement. “It features the home in its best light and helps would-be buyers envision its various possibilities.”

The vast majority of both buyer and listing agents also said having photos, videos and virtual tours on a listing was more important since the beginning of the pandemic.

Jessica Lautz

“At the start of the pandemic, in-person open house tours either diminished or were halted altogether, so buyers had to rely on photos and virtual tours in search of their dream home,” Lautz said. “These features become even more important as housing inventory is limited and buyers need to plan their in-person tours strategically.”

The most commonly staged rooms are living rooms, kitchens, master bedrooms and dining rooms. Of those listing agents who stage, the biggest share (49 percent) used a staging service while 26 percent personally offered to stage the home and 26 percent said it depends on the situation. When using a staging service the median cost was $1,500 compared to a median $300 when the listing agent personally staged the home.

Real estate-related TV shows have some impact on how buyers view a potential home, according to the survey. Nearly two-thirds, 63 percent, of Realtor respondents said at least some of their buyers thought their eventual home should look like the homes staged on television, according to NAR. More respondents (68 percent) said at least some of their buyers were disappointed by how homes looked compared to those seen on TV shows.

Charlie Oppler

The vast majority of respondents (71 percent) said such TV shows set unrealistic or increased expectations of the buying process while 61 percent said that the shows set higher expectations of how homes should look. Just over a quarter (27 percent) said TV shows result in more educated homebuyers and sellers.

“The magic of television can make a home transformation look like it happened in a quick 60-minute timeframe, which is an unrealistic standard,” said NAR President Charlie Oppler in a statement.

“I would advise buyers and sellers alike that before house hunting or before listing, they connect with a trusted Realtor to get a reasonable sense of what’s out there and an idea of what to expect.”

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Real estate news and analysis that gives you the inside track. Subscribe to Inman Select for 50% off.SUBSCRIBE NOW×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription