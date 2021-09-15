Boasting studios for podcasting and video production, Ryan Serhant’s flagship brick-and-mortar office in Manhattan aims to reimagine the modern brokerage.

Exactly one year after leaving Nest Seekers and launching his own brokerage, Ryan Serhant has opened up a flagship office in Soho to announce his latest endeavor, SERHANT.

Located at 372 West Broadway in Manhattan’s pricey Soho neighborhood, SERHANT. House NYC sits at the site of Tommy Hilfiger’s former flagship location in downtown Manhattan and is the “Million Dollar Listing” star’s first brick-and-mortar office. It spans 15,000 square feet and four floors and was built as a space for its 55 agents to work, socialize, network and meet clients.

“SERHANT. House NYC, and all future Houses as we expand, offers an inviting, home-like setting for our agents, staff, and clients where they can conduct business, host meetings, create content and network,” Serhant said in a statement. “The way we work drastically changed in the past year, but real estate is still about selling something tangible and I’m proud of the office space we’ve created to reflect that.”

SERHANT recently opened its new office at 372 West Broadway in New York. Inspired by the old clubhouses of Victorian London, it was designed by INC Architecture and Design. The space spans 15,000 square feet and is decked out in SERHANT's signature blue. The office including coworking spaces, video and podcasting studios, client meeting areas and telephone rooms. Herman Miller and Design Within Reach provided the furniture and accessories. Bang & Olufsen supplied the audio equipment. The space was being constructed throughout the pandemic. Since launching in September 2020, SERHANT has been expanding its reach as a luxury New York brokerage.

The space is decked out in SERHANT’s signature blue shade and features co-working space, client and conference rooms, a video studio, a podcasting room and multiple phone rooms.

Work on the space was done during the pandemic by INC Architecture & Design, which drew inspiration from the old clubhouses of Victorian London. Design and furniture were provided by Herman Miller and Design Within Reach while Bang & Olufsen supplied the audio equipment.

Since launching in September 2020, SERHANT. has been rapidly expanding its reach as a New York-based luxury brokerage by scooping up top agents in other firms — two recent hires include Director of Education Glynis O’Leary, who served as Director of Industry Education for the Real Estate Board of New York, and Cody D’Ambrosio, who spent four years at Buzzfeed and is now the new head of SERHANT. Studios.

Email Veronika Bondarenko