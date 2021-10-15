Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

1. 7 ways to wow past clients and build lifelong relationships

Canva

Here are seven memorable ways to deepen your relationships with past clients, create raving fans and generate more referrals.

2. He didn’t like the home he bought sight unseen. So he shot the Realtor

New details have emerged about the 84-year-old homebuyer who fatally shot his Long & Foster real estate agent after growing unhappy with the sight-unseen home he’d just purchased.

3. Real estate agent in hot water over costly missing apostrophe

Anthony Zadravic is faced with up to $250,000 in court fees after he failed to place a crucial apostrophe in a Facebook post bashing his former employee.

4. Real estate agent fatally shot by 84-year-old client

Suffolk, Virginia, real estate agent Soren Arn-Oelschlegel was fatally shot over the weekend during a visit to a client’s home. Arn-Oelschlegel was visiting Albert A. Baglione, who’d moved into his new home just a few days before the shooting on Friday evening.

5. Keller Mortgage lays off 150 new employees following hiring spree

After nearly doubling the company’s payroll to 1,000 employees, Keller Williams’ lending arm has laid off 150 new recruits, close to one-third of its recent hires.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Will you attend ICLV virtually or in-person? The agenda is packed with stellar speakers and sessions.Learn More×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription