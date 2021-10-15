Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

Here are seven memorable ways to deepen your relationships with past clients, create raving fans and generate more referrals.

New details have emerged about the 84-year-old homebuyer who fatally shot his Long & Foster real estate agent after growing unhappy with the sight-unseen home he’d just purchased.

Anthony Zadravic is faced with up to $250,000 in court fees after he failed to place a crucial apostrophe in a Facebook post bashing his former employee.

Suffolk, Virginia, real estate agent Soren Arn-Oelschlegel was fatally shot over the weekend during a visit to a client’s home. Arn-Oelschlegel was visiting Albert A. Baglione, who’d moved into his new home just a few days before the shooting on Friday evening.

After nearly doubling the company’s payroll to 1,000 employees, Keller Williams’ lending arm has laid off 150 new recruits, close to one-third of its recent hires.