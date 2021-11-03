Fritz Frigan most recently worked as an executive vice president at the New York City-based brokerage Brown Harris Stevens.

Fast-growing brokerage Compass revealed to Inman this week that it has poached Fritz Frigan from Brown Harris Stevens (BHS), where he worked as an executive vice president.

Fritz Frigan

Frigan started work at Compass on Monday and will serve for the time being as a sales manager in the brokerage’s Southhampton office. Before joining Compass, Frigan worked as an executive vice president and managing director over sales and leasing at BHS. He joined that company in 2020 when it absorbed Halstead Real Estate, where he had worked for two decades, most recently as an executive director.

While at Halstead, Frigan designed and ran the company’s training program, Compass noted in its email. He also previously served as a co-chair of the REBNY Rental Committee.

“Fritz is known for his tireless, passionate and dedication to coaching the real estate agents in New York City,” Compass’ email added. The email also noted that Frigan is “renowned in the industry for his leadership including launching an open houses survey called New York City Open House Index.”

“For more than three years, Fritz collected open house traffic responses from agents in the industry,” the email continued. “Each Thursday, his newsletter offered a valuable analysis of open house attendance in New York City, keeping the pulse on the buyers’ sentiments and offering real estate agents a unique tool to help them understand the market and share data with their sellers.”

Frigan’s hiring comes just days after Compass revealed that it also snapped up Allison Chiaramonte, Tania Isacoff Friedland and Jason Haber — all three of whom were top agents at Warburg Realty. The trio decamped for Compass less than a month after Coldwell Banker announced that it is acquiring Warburg.

Last week at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Compass co-founder and CEO Robert Reffkin also indicated a desire to make his company the Amazon of real estate — a strategy that would presumably require significant continued growth and high-profile hiring.

Gordon Golub

For the time being, however, Compass appears to be pleased with having recruited Frigan.

“I have known Fritz for two decades and know him to be one of the most well-respected leaders in our industry,” Gordon Golub, Compass’ senior managing director said in the email. “Our team could not be more excited for him to make an impact here at Compass.”

