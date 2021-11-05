Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.

The move should take several quarters and will also result in Zillow reducing its workforce by approximately 25 percent.

Two years after the National Association of Realtors approved the Clear Cooperation Policy, pocket listings are as strong as ever. This is Inman’s first story in a five-part series.

The KW School of Real Estate will be fully digital and launched in partnership with educational firm Kaplan.

Zillow’s decision to shut down its iBuyer is more than just a response to volatility of the Zestimate, but an indication technology can’t solve everything.

Brad Dahler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida has more than $100 million in closed sales and pending contracts generated for 2021 — and he did it all in just two years. Here’s his plan of action.