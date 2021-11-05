Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman website visitors.
1. Zillow to shut down iBuying program Zillow Offers
The move should take several quarters and will also result in Zillow reducing its workforce by approximately 25 percent.
2. Pocket listings are still around, but the off-market landscape is evolving
Two years after the National Association of Realtors approved the Clear Cooperation Policy, pocket listings are as strong as ever. This is Inman’s first story in a five-part series.
3. Keller Williams is launching a real estate school
The KW School of Real Estate will be fully digital and launched in partnership with educational firm Kaplan.
4. Zillow Offers collapse is proof of the Zestimate’s inaccuracy
Zillow’s decision to shut down its iBuyer is more than just a response to volatility of the Zestimate, but an indication technology can’t solve everything.
5. $100M sales volume in year 2: How this rookie did it
Brad Dahler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida has more than $100 million in closed sales and pending contracts generated for 2021 — and he did it all in just two years. Here’s his plan of action.
