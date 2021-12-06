What helps Mevi stand out is the ease of use its document tech offers buyers and sellers. The app has documents coded for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Utah and Texas, in addition to its home state of Colorado.

Are you receiving Inman’s Agent Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here for the latest on real estate technology from Inman’s expert Craig Rowe.

Mevi is software for helping agents and brokers manage transactions.

Platforms: Progressive web app

Ideal for: Brokers, agents and clients

Top selling points:

Easily includes all transaction parties

Smart contract module

Developed by agent

Deal milestone tracker

Collaboration features

Top concern

Mevi is entering a competitive space and will therefore have to avoid chasing after established players in terms of features and growth mission. However, it offers enough unique approaches to carve its own path and likely become an acquisition target.

What you should know

Mevi is a transaction management tool for all parties in a transaction. It’s light enough for the individual agent but comprehensive enough to become a white-labeled brokerage solution, if needed.

Mevi allows for consumers and vendors to work alongside agents in a team setting and was developed as a progressive web app, meaning it adapts automatically to its user’s environment, capable of emulating a native mobile app.

Transaction management apps live and die by their forms solution. Are they merely building tools around an existing third-party system for handling digital signatures, or are they building a custom solution around their own forms model?

Mevi did the latter — and it should thrive because of it.

The company has been lurking on the outskirts of the industry for a few years, according to founder, Anthony Papadimitropoulos. He said a good portion of that time was spent developing Mevi’s Smart Contract Technology.

It shows.

The app reduces required state documentation to a series of simple radio buttons, check boxes, and scant descriptions to enable users to get offers, agreements and addenda assembled, sent and responded to in very little time. Data fields can be populated automatically according to location and property, further expediting the workflow.

Form fields are translated from standard state documents, and the data ends up right back there when it submitted.

However, Mevi also enables fast editing when clauses or dates need to be adjusted and forms resubmitted. Every version is tracked and audited.

Users can select recipients from the series of contact cards in each deal view, and signing is as made easy with a singular signature request dialogue box.

What helps Mevi standout is the ease of use its document tech offers buyers and sellers, folks who may not be as used to seeing critical housing documentation presented to them in software. It also presents a stripped-down look at each major deal point to be reviewed before submitting.

Forms are shared with a tap to other pertinent parties, and it’s easy to see who and when they’re signed with executed, countered and other status highlights.

The product also provides AATL (Adobe Approved Trusted List) certification, a security parameter that automatically verifies the authenticity of digital signatures. This is an unnecessary but quite valuable add-on, especially for broker peace-of-mind and overall deal integrity.

If you only need better digital deal workflows, Mevi is still well worth your consideration because it can work with existing electronic forms systems, too.

But wait, there’s more.

Although the central UI/UX design gets a tad cute at times, it remains very good, and it’s carried by its transaction milestone timeline. A vertical scroll lists summary cards alongside their dates and stakeholders, and any individual related to the deal knows instantly where everything stands. Deals also never disappear in Mevi, which allows for long-term archiving.

The roadmap for Mevi is a busy one, I was told. Papadimitropoulos is planning on an offer request tool for buyers, an offer comparison tool for sellers and the ability to pull in data from MLS accounts for agents.

The app has documents coded for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Utah and Texas, in addition to its home state of Colorado. The company actually built its own software for quickly translating real estate docs into its forms solution. Nice.

No question, there’s a lot to like here. It’s frictionless, modern. Given the collective industry effort to improve how deals are done, it’s well-timed, too.

Give it a look when it reaches your state, or call and ask them to get going in yours.

Have a technology product you would like to discuss? Email Craig Rowe

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.