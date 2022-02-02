In the U.S., Fraction will face competition from the likes of Hometap, Knock, Noah, Patch Homes, Point and Unison.

Homeowners who want to sell a stake of their property to tap their equity could soon have another option, with the entry of Canadian company Fraction into the U.S. market.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Fraction is offering homeowners in Washington state a product that it describes as a first-lien home equity line of credit (HELOC). Homeowners can cash out up to 50 percent of their home’s equity, and make no monthly payments for up to 10 years. When the loan term ends, or the homeowner wants to sell their house, Fraction gets paid based on the appreciated growth of the home.

Hayden James

“Fraction’s HELOC is the innovative and tech-forward loan option that American homeowners need to live and age well, giving them access to fairer alternatives for securing investment capital or solving the problem of being house rich but cash poor,” Fraction Co-Founder and CEO Hayden James said in a statement. “We’re excited to expand into the U.S. and Washington is an ideal first state for our roll out given its adjacency to the Canadian market.”

Fraction, which launched in Canada in February 2021 and announced a $16 million Series A funding round in October, said it plans to launch in additional U.S. states by the end of 2022. In addition to its Vancouver headquarters, Fraction has offices in Berkeley, California and Toronto, Ontario.

In the U.S., Fraction will face competition from the likes of Hometap, Knock, Noah, Patch Homes, Point and Unison.

Hometap, which announced $60 million in new funding in December, is available in 15 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

Last fall, Point announced that it had partnered with housing finance company Redwood Trust Inc. to issue $146 million in asset-backed securities backed entirely by residential home equity investment (“HEI”) agreements. The companies proclaimed this was the first such deal of its kind.

Fraction says clients have used its first lien HELOC for debt consolidation, paying down their existing mortgage, home improvement and to help their children purchase their first home.

The Fraction HELOC must be the first lien on a property, meaning homeowners must pay off their existing mortgage to take advantage of it. The loan is available in amounts ranging from $50,000 to $1.5 million.

To qualify, homeowners must pay for third-party appraisers and inspectors chosen by Fraction, and obtain independent legal advice. Fraction charges a fee equal to 2.5 percent of the initial loan amount, and homeowners must also pay conveyance and title insurance costs.

The interest rate on the Fraction HELOC is based on the home’s appreciation, as determined by the Zillow Home Value Index, with a minimum rate of 3.49 percent (3.91 percent APR), and a maximum rate capped at 7.99 percent (8.42 percent APR) for a loan with a five-year term.

Once the five-year loan term is up, homeowners can renew their agreement with Fraction, or buy the company’s interest in the home back at any time.

lenders | websites
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
We're celebrating Inman Connect's 25th anniversary in a big way. Join us for two tremendous flagships: ICNY & ICLV!LEARN MORE×
Limited time: Get 30 days of Inman Select for $5.SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription