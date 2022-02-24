The company says the improvements, which include keyless entry and decibel monitoring, provide a win-win for guests and homeowners, as well as the communities in which the rental homes reside.

A new suite of smart home technology added this year to the more than 35,000 homes in the portfolio of vacation rental company Vacasa will give renters more convenience and homeowners more security, the company announced Thursday.

The tech highlights include keyless locks, Wi-Fi routers with custom connectivity experiences and noise monitoring systems. The company said the changes will come at no cost to homeowners.

“Vacasa technologies are purpose-built for the entire vacation rental experience, from booking to check-out, homecare to local operations, yield management to customer service,” Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts said in a statement.

Vacasa added thousands more homes to its portfolio last year when it acquired vacation rival TurnKey Vacation Rentals and continued its expansion as one of the world’s largest vacation home management companies.

It said the improvements provide a win-win for guests and homeowners, as well as the communities in which the rental homes reside.

“Installing these technologies in Vacasa homes represents a major investment in the homeowner and guest experience, operating as good neighbors in our communities, and making our vacation rentals the most technologically advanced in the industry,” Roberts said.

Vacasa changes in 2022

Keyless locks: Configured with Vacasa’s app, which generates unique door codes for each stay

Easy Wi-Fi connectivity: One-click Wi-Fi connection to routers that monitor internet performance and alert the company of disruptions

Noise monitoring: Homes will be monitored for excessive noise and automatically notify Vacasa of decibel levels

The keyless locks are configured with Bluetooth connectivity and pair with the company’s app. Codes generated by the app are time-limited and act as a security and convenience measure for homeowners and guests.

The Wi-Fi changes are likely a nod to the resurgence of employees who are able to take advantage of short-term rentals while working remotely. Vacasa said Wi-Fi monitoring would allow it to fix disruptions perhaps even before they’re perceived by the guest.

The company will provide noise monitoring of the homes through an algorithm that automatically notifies teams if levels reach a certain decibel. Vacasa said the update allows its homes to “operate as good neighbors in their communities.”

“This technology includes proactive intervention as soon as noise issues arise, and only registers noise decibel levels without the ability to record or transmit any audio,” the company said.

“Vacation rental homeowners want safety and security for their homes. Vacasa’s smart home management system will deliver on this consistently across our portfolio better than anyone in the business,” said Vacasa Senior Vice President of Innovation John Banczak.

