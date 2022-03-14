Be the smartest real estate pro in the room. Listen as top-producing women define success, share secrets for leading the market, and staying one step ahead in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Some agents are intimidated by tech. But Jessica Edwards uses tech, video and cutting-edge marketing tactics to dominate her Wilmington, North Carolina market. As the breakout star of Coldwell Banker’s YouTube Channel, she has received local and national recognition for her efforts. And she’s ready to divvy out some juicy secrets on achieving success.

Real estate is changing but that doesn’t mean you should throw in the towel. Women are leading the way and showing that adaptability and ingenuity are key in an ever-evolving industry. Learn from some of the strongest women in the real estate world what it takes to get to the top and control your destiny.

Want to rule your real estate world? Learn what’s working today to beat out the competition.

Jessica Edwards sits down with Kye Sampson, Realtor associate at Nan and Company Properties, and Katie Kossev, broker and sales manager at the Kossev Group, to dish their best secrets for leading your local market in the next Inman Connect Now episode on Thursday, March 17.

Pacaso co-founder and CEO Austin Allison and Knock CEO Sean Black will discuss real estate’s newest homeownership category: co-ownership.

A leader in both the brokerage and technology space, Tim Heyl, Homeward’s founder & CEO, will share his most significant predictions for what’s to come this year and beyond and how agents and brokers can stay one step ahead.

Top producing agents from Coldwell Banker, Sotheby’s and Compass will share what trends they’re seeing and how they’re preparing for what’s next.

Real estate is changing. Find out where the market is headed from those who are already leading the way. You owe it to yourself to learn the secrets, tips and advice from top real estate pros at Inman Connect Now.

