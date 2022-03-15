Learn from the best of the best. Listen in as top-producing professionals share secrets for leading and understanding the market, keeping up with what’s trending, and staying one step ahead in this month’s Inman Connect Now episode. You can stream live or on-demand right in your car or from any of your devices. Register now.

Real estate constantly evolves with changing needs. What was a priority or a preference pre-pandemic may no longer be relevant. People change and their needs change, too. To stay relevant in today’s shape-shifting marketplace, it’s important to keep your finger on the pulse of what buyers and sellers are looking for right now.

In the next Connect Now, we gathered some of the most successful professionals from all over the country to discuss what they’re currently seeing in the marketplace, what they predict for the near future, and what they’re doing to prepare for changes.

Want to stay ahead of market trends? Learn what today’s homebuyers and sellers are most interested in at Connect Now.

Join Valerie Garcia, Content Strategist with 1000watt, as she explores trends, shifts, priorities and more with Jennifer Cameron, VP of global luxury, Coldwell Banker Bain; Jonathan Spear, founder and sales associate with Spears Group, Scenic Sotheby’s International; and Michael Afshari, real estate advisor, Compass in the next Inman Connect Now episode on Thursday, March 17.

We’ll also cover…

Pacaso co-founder and CEO Austin Allison and Knock CEO Sean Black will discuss real estate’s newest homeownership category: co-ownership.

A leader in both the brokerage and technology space, Tim Heyl, Homeward’s founder and CEO, will share his most significant predictions for what’s to come this year and beyond and how agents and brokers can stay one step ahead.

Katie Kossev, broker and sales manager at the Kossev Group, sits down with Jessica Edwards, Realtor and global luxury ambassador, Coldwell Banker, and Kye Sampson, Realtor associate at Nan and Company Properties, to dish their best secrets for leading your local market as trailblazing women.

If your goal is to be the top-producing agent in your market, this is your chance to learn the secrets, tips and advice from real estate pros who are on top of their game at Inman Connect Now.

Just listen to what other real estate pros have said about Connect Now…

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.” –Elisa Bruno-Midili, Cafe Realty

“Just what I needed to boost innovation and inspiration during an otherwise uncertain environment. Looking up to see opportunity. Thanks!” –Marie Fellenstein Hale, Corcoran Pacific Properties

“Being able to talk about what’s going on in the market is the key to serving our industry successfully. Inman is providing the content to do that!” –Melissa Lindt, KW Peninsula Estates

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn actionable lessons and take the guesswork out of building a successful real estate business. Inman is making it easy – listen live or on-demand. You’ll have access to all the replays and future content so you can learn on the go.

Plus, when you register for the 2022 virtual series, you’ll also get a virtual ticket to Inman Connect New York.

If you’re serious about building a successful real estate business, Connect Now will help you get there.

Join thousands of real estate pros who are already getting insider information from industry experts.

Want to receive breaking Inman Events news directly to your inbox? Get on the list.