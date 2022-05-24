Don’t shut down a new agent’s enthusiasm, says coach Darryl Davis. Instead, nurture their spark of greatness so that they can maximize the potential of their new real estate business.

New agents bring vital new energy and even wide-eyed optimism to an organization. They don’t yet know what they don’t know, and sometimes, I think that is a good thing.

There are a lot of experienced agents and even managers who will take that new agent’s beliefs that they can do great things and immediately try to present a “reality check.” Doing this can shut down a spark of greatness before it ever has a chance to ignite. So, first things first — don’t do that.

Now, let’s look at seven things you can do to give your agents the best possible chance at success in this business.

Have a vision/goal session with them.

Ask them to create a vision board or a goal map of what they want for themselves and their career. This will both help them create a focus and help you know specifically what they need, so you can help support those goals.

I love the idea of suggesting to them that they should get their family in on that conversation. They can call a family meeting and brainstorm everyone’s goals for the next six months. This way, everyone feels part of the process and can get on board.

That way, when your new agent is working long hours and traversing steep learning curves, their family will better understand why that is happening and be able to help support them.

Build a business plan around that vision.

Too many agents get into real estate without fully understanding that they are building a business, and as new business owners, they should have a business plan. Initially, the best thing to do is to keep this plan simple.

Big, bold, 100-page business plans can feel overwhelming to create and rarely see the light of day once they are written. I’ve got a one-page EZ business plan I am happy to share with you to share with your new agents. Find it here.

Put an action plan in place.

Based on your agent’s new goals, let’s get them busy doing the activities that will help them start to achieve them.

First up, prospecting. Your new team members should commit to prospecting for at least an hour a day, at least three to four days per week. That does three things for them.

It allows them to get in the habit of prospecting. It helps move past the fear of the phones (because repetition helps them get more confident). The numbers will eventually work in their favor and they will get an appointment.

Be sure that you share with your agents this pro tip.

Don’t make the goal of prospecting about getting an appointment. Make it about connecting with human beings and building rapport and relationships.

When they shift from a goal of getting an appointment to being of service, the calls are less scary, they are less sales-y, and they will have a more positive response from their prospects. Here is a great way for them to announce their new career to their sphere without sounding pushy.

Help them to be more confident in their conversations.

Two of the most important conversations they need to learn in this business are the Listing Appointment Conversation and the Buyer Appointment Conversation.

These should not be canned scripts. Why? Because canned scripts don’t work; they feel pushy and inauthentic because they are.

We train agents to first validate the value of using a real estate professional, then validate your company, then validate the tools and strategies they bring to the table — all using metaphors and analogies to create connection.

Provide this kind of foundational training for your agents, and you’ll help them succeed faster, serve your community stronger, represent your organization better, and stay with you longer.

Provide some tools of the trade.

All agents, both new and experienced, should put systems in place that allow them to stay consistently in touch with a sphere and farm and navigate all the business of being in this business.

From a CRM to a website to lead generation platforms to the forms and tools necessary to be compliant with your MLS and board, ensure that your agents have access to what they need to succeed. Even if your company isn’t financially footing the bill for these systems, you should have a means for your team members to easily get their hands on them all.

Stay close.

Most new agents need a little hand-holding in the beginning. Make sure they know that you or a leadership team member is there for them. Monthly check-ins to see how they are progressing, and an open-door policy is a good recipe to help them feel supported as they get started.

Encourage that wide-eyed enthusiasm and energy that your new agents bring to your team. Cheer them on not only when they win, but when they are in the real process of learning.

Give them the space and grace to make mistakes and learn in a safe and mentoring environment and you will hit it out of the park as a leader who “gets it” and is in it with them to inspire and support them to grow exponentially.