In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

The real estate industry perpetually shifts at the whim of the economy, interest rates, pandemics — the list goes on and on. The one thing that remains constant is that people will always need a place to call home.

In my experience, when things get more complicated, there tends to be a “flight to quality” response. You want to be that quality. Throughout the years, I’ve watched as countless agents allow outside factors to become a barrier to success.

Instead of allowing uncontrollable variables to turn into roadblocks, learn to acclimate to the environment and rise to the challenge to complete the task at hand — helping people find their home.

Let it go

Let’s say interest rates have skyrocketed, or the stock market is falling fast — what’s the next step? Dispose of that outside noise before it becomes an obstacle of your own creation. Hone in on the task at hand — helping clients.

Most of us are familiar (forcibly or willingly) with the song “Let It Go” from Frozen. Surprisingly, the lyrics send the right message when it feels as though the world around you is preventing your success. Instead of concentrating on the things you cannot control, look for the things still within your power.

In fact, I advise blasting this — or any other song that motivates you — between showings or on your way to a client meeting. Why not? Get your head straight with the most notorious theme song of all time.

Focus on service

So, where should your focus lie? What remains within your power? Your service. Delve into how you can provide value to your current and prospective clients. Is there something you can do to reduce the outside noise for them? Are you finding them the properties that are right for them at that time? Should you shift your efforts to make them more comfortable?

Purchasing any property during tumultuous times is daunting, to say the least. Concentrate on keeping the process simple and straightforward. Do the little things like exploring potential budget adjustments that could ease financial pressure. If the goal is still within sight, offer reassurances — a little confidence can go a long way in the world of real estate.

When all else seems to fail, and circumstances remain challenging, reset to the beginning. Remind yourself and your clients that you’re on the same team and that your relationship can still be advantageous, even if cast in a different light.

Continue networking and building your database

When the world’s problems squeeze everyone a little tighter, it’s more important than ever to have connections to pull you away from the pack. Even when everything seems more overwhelming than usual, networking can offer camaraderie and provide an opportunity for strategy.

Adding to your database will help you stay in touch, get referrals, and stay on top of your game no matter the obstacles. Building up your support system makes you less likely to drown when all those outside factors continue to beat everyone down. You’ll see the leads others might miss and be able to identify opportunities even through the bleak.

By drowning out the noise, remaining focused on your service and your client, and maintaining an emphasis on networking and database growth, periods of uncertainty can become less of a roadblock and more of an opportunity to push ahead.